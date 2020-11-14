Caddo coroner’s office identifies victim in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Demarion Powell, 28, of the 500 block of East 72nd Street, was shot multiple times just after midnight Saturday at the intersection of Thornhill Avenue and Evangeline Place.

Although Shreveport Fire Department first responders rushed Powell to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, he died in the emergency room just moments after he arrived.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Powell was identified positively through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate the slaying.