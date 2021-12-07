Caddo Coroner’s office identifies victims in Sunday overnight double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman found dead of gunshot wounds in a Mooretown field early Monday morning.
Fingerprint comparisons confirmed the identities of the deceased as D’Angelo Hinton and Teola Baker, both 41-years-old.
Police found the deceased couple inside a vehicle parked in a field in the 4100 block of Miles Street after responding to a shots-fired call in the area of Mills Street and Broadway Avenue that came in just before 12:45 a.m. Monday.
The homicides were the 84th and 85th for the year in Shreveport thus far.
Autopsies were ordered for both victims.
