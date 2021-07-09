Caddo corrections officer fired, facing drug charges along with 2 inmates

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A corrections officer with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office along with two inmates has been arrested following a drug investigation.

According to CPSO, on Friday morning 23-year-old Ashton Brown, of Shreveport, was charged with the distribution of schedule I, entering contraband into a penal facility, and malfeasance in office. Brown, who had held his job since 2020, was terminated immediately.

CPSO said two inmates at the Caddo Correctional Center were also arrested as part of the investigation:

Roderick Dewayne Broadway, 38 — charged with possession of schedule I-THC

Kelvin Terrell Lewis, 34 — charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I-synthetic cannabinoid

The investigation is ongoing.