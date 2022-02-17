SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are still searching for a suspect involved in a store robbery in late Jan.

The Thrifty Liquor on the corner of Greenwood Rd. and Monkhouse Dr. in west Shreveport reported a man walked in with a pillowcase and filled it full of cigarette cartons before leaving the store on Jan. 24. Surveillance video from the store showing the crime was turned over to the police.

Police do not yet know the suspect’s identity and are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report # 22-001376