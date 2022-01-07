Caddo criminal trials postponed next week due to COVID

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo District Court officials announced Friday that criminal trials scheduled for next week are being rescheduled due to the surge in COVID cases.

Criminal jury trials scheduled for the week of Jan. 10-14 will be postponed by order of the judges of Caddo District Court. Witnesses subpoenaed to appear should contact the one who summonsed them, they will receive instructions on when they will be rescheduled to appear. The criminal jury trial rescheduling will take place in open court and will be on the record.

The criminal courts will remain open during this time. Only criminal jury trials are postponed.

Arguments, hearings, and other court proceedings will continue as scheduled unless excused by a court order. This includes defendants in jury trials next week.