Caddo D.A. considers trying juvenile suspect in State Fair shooting as an adult

A teen was shot and critically wounded at the State Fair of Louisiana on Nov. 6, 2021. (Source KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The teen accused of attempted second-degree murder in an early November shooting at the Louisiana State Fair may be tried as an adult, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.

Donald Jackson (Shreveport Police Department)

Five days after the Nov. 6 shooting, Shreveport police identified 17-year-old Donald Jackson of Bossier City as the suspect in the shooting and an arrest warrant was issued for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Then, on Nov. 15, Shreveport police said Jackson’s family members turned him in to SPD Violent Crimes detectives and he was taken into custody.

Wednesday, a Continued Custody hearing for Jackson held Caddo Juvenile Court, and after hearing evidence, the Court upheld the charge of one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The charge is now under evaluation by the D.A.’s office for possible transfer to Caddo District Court for adjudication as an adult, and Jackson could face a grand jury indictment as an adult for second-degree murder.

Jackson can be tried as an adult under provisions of Article 305 of the Louisiana Children’s Code, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.