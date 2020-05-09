CADDO DA: 14-year-old boy pleads guilty in carjacking at Centenary College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 14-year-old male that was arrested in February in connection with an armed robbery on the Centenary College campus pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo Juvenile Court Friday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 14-year-old Jordan Cannon pleaded guilty before Judge Paul Young, who released him to home detention with an ankle monitor as he awaits sentencing June 8. Cannon has been held at Caddo Parish juvenile detention center since his arrest February 3.

A second teen charged in the armed robbery, Cadon Lafitte, 16, will be tried as an adult on an armed robbery charge and is to appear before District Judge Ramona Emanuel for arguments and hearings June 24.

Under the Louisiana Children’s Code, CHC 305, any defendant age 15 or older can be prosecuted in adult court for certain felonies, including armed robbery.

The district attorney’s office says Shreveport Police were called to the college February 2, and spoke with Centenary student Connor Lee. Lee told police that his SUV was taken at gunpoint by a group of youths when he left a Super Bowl party to buy food at halftime.

The following day, the stolen vehicle was spotted. As officers approached, Lafitte and Cannon sped off, with police in pursuit. Both teenagers were detained and were originally charged with carjacking, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal possession of a stolen thing. After reviewing the case, the District Attorney’s office charged the defendants with armed robbery.

