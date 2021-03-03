Caddo DA: 3 teens to be charged as adults in robbery, murder of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport teens will be prosecuted as adults for their alleged roles in the robbery and murder of a Shreveport man in September.

Kadeithrick Morgan, 15; Javonpe Winbush, 16; and Malcolm Simmons, 17, were all arrested in early February after a lengthy investigation into the September 24 slaying of 26-year-old Joshua Roshell, who was found shot to death outside a home in the Caddo Heights neighborhood the day after his family reported him missing.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Juvenile Court Judge Natalie Howell on Monday found probable cause for second-degree murder and armed robbery against the trio.

“The three juveniles, along with an adult co-defendant, planned to rob Roshell, who was an acquaintance of one of those charged,” the DA’s office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“Under the Louisiana Children’s Code, CHC 305, any defendant age 15 or older can be prosecuted in adult court for certain felonies,” the statement said. “As the results of the ruling, the juveniles have been transferred to First Judicial District Court to be prosecuted as adults in accordance with the Louisiana Children’s Code.”