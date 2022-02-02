SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney, James E. Stewart Sr., issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the many delays in criminal court proceedings as a result of the COVID closures, limitations, and other interruptions throughout the past two years.

The statement came after Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator on Monday publicly lamented the delays he says have led to inmates awaiting trial contributing to overflowing capacity at the Caddo Correctional Center.

“The devastating effect COVID has had on the criminal justice system should be honestly and frankly addressed to the public by criminal justice leaders,” the DA said in a statement released Wednesday, noting the issue is affecting courts throughout Louisiana, including federal courts.

In 2020, all in-person court proceedings in Caddo Parish were suspended from March 16 to May 18 due to emergency stay orders, with jury trials suspended through June 30. In January and February of 2021, the Caddo Courthouse was closed for six days due to severe weather events, causing further delays. And then, at the Caddo Parish Chief Judge Ramona Emanuel issued an order suspending all jury trials until March 1.

The evolving varieties of the virus and multiple waves of infection led to restrictions, postponements, and orders that have affected proceedings, especially jury trials.

Specifically in Caddo Parish, the DA’s office says 42 jury sessions were lost due to emergency orders from the judges in the past two years since the start of the pandemic, which shut down the courts. The loss of jury sessions by court order resulted in 210 unused days of court.

Other COVID-caused delays have been caused by defendants, witnesses, jurors, lawyers, and judges contracting COVID, as well as limitations on transportation of inmates to court due to COVID issues.

These interruptions are not unique to Caddo as otherly similarly sized parishes have experienced the same.

“Caddo is not alone because these COVID related delays have similarly affected other large Parishes such as East Baton Rouge, Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and most if not all of the 42 Louisiana judicial districts,” the statement said.

“Criminal activity in our area has not taken a COVID break and obviously adds to the load of cases to be heard in court. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office led Louisiana in criminal jury trials by far during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the unprecedented and unforeseen delays in the court system. All court personnel, including judges, clerks, ADAs, and defense attorneys have worked diligently to prevent a collapse of the criminal justice system,” the DA’s office said.

“We continue our steadfast push forward with trials against those charged with criminal wrongdoing as expeditiously as is possible for justice and the victims of crime.”