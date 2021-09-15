Caddo DA opts to try juvenile accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old in adult court

Zuniga McGee, who had her 5-year-old and her 15-year-old in her SUV at the intersection of Bert Kouns and Youree Drive and caught gunfire, along with multiple other cars in the intersection. They were unhurt in the melee, but another man in a handicapped van suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the second time this week, a Caddo Parish teenager involved in recent firearms violence will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.

Ikerryunta Stewart, 17, is charged with the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre, who died as the result of a Sept. 4 shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive.

Stewart also faces eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15 and 16.

At least seven of the eight attempted first-degree murder victims were innocent bystanders merely waiting for the red light to change or otherwise traveling through the intersection.

On Monday, Jerry Deason Jr., assistant district attorney, presented evidence in a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court.

In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, the hearing also resulted in the illegal use of a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer with force or violence charges.

Stewart can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.

The Grand Jury will review all the charges.

