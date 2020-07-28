Caddo DA raises charges against teen accused of attacking mail carrier

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Charges are being upgraded against the teen accused of attacking a mail carrier earlier this month.

Shreveport Police say the alleged attack happened on July 11. The victim told police she was delivering mail when she was approached by a young black female who asked for the mail for her residence. The postal carrier advised the teen that she had already dropped her mail in the door slot.

The suspect became angry with the mail carrier, and as she attempted to walk away, and snuck up behind her and punched her in the eye, knocking her to the ground.

“Many of you have expressed concern regarding the July 11 attack on a mail carrier in the Captain Shreve neighborhood,” Caddo DA James Stewart said in a statement Monday.

“I was disturbed to hear about this senseless, unprovoked beating of the female mail carrier, which was perpetrated by a 16-year-old female juvenile. I became equally disturbed in finding out that the defendant was only charged with one count of attempted simple robbery and was released home Friday on an ankle monitor by Juvenile Judge Young, against our prosecutor’s objection, following what is called a Continued Custody Hearing, or initial appearance, in Juvenile Court.”

“Upon further review of this matter, today we are upgrading charges against this defendant to the felony offenses of second-degree battery and second-degree robbery. These crimes are not transferrable to adult district court by Louisiana law, but this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible by my office, and detention will be sought to protect the community.”

