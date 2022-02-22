CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A southern Louisiana man was sentenced Tuesday to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Bryson Bennett Daigle of St. Martin pleaded guilty to five counts of pornography involving juveniles on Dec. 2, 2021. Daigle faced a range of 10 to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence due to some of the victims being under the age of 13.

Judge Mosley sentenced Daigle to 10 years in prison with hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.