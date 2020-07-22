Caddo DA: Shreveport man sentenced to life in prison for several rapes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who was convicted in March for several rapes was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

For his conviction on a charge of aggravated rape, Pernell Antonio Raphiel Washington, 28, received the life sentence Tuesday. In connection with a second conviction for third-degree rape, Washington was sentenced to 25 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, to be served concurrently with the life sentence. In the event Washington is ever released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender.

The district attorney’s office says Washington was found guilty as charged by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s courtroom March 13. The jury determined that Washington committed the offense of third-degree rape of a 14-year-old victim on March 22, 2017.

The jury also determined that Washington committed an aggravated rape of a minor under the age of 13 on occasions between 2008 and 2013, from when the victim was five-years-old until she was 10.

Washington was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Treneisha Hill and Senae D. Hall. He was defended by Leslie Kelly.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.