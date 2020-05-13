Caddo DA: Shreveport teen accused of multiple rapes to be tried as adult

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says a Shreveport teen who allegedly committed numerous rapes will be tried as an adult.

LeMarcus Williams, 16, is accused of first-degree rape in connection with numerous assaults on an underage girl.

Probable cause for the charge of first-degree rape was found by Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones at a hearing Monday, according to the district attorney’s office. Under the Louisiana Children’s Code, CHC 305, any defendant age 15 or older can be prosecuted in adult court for certain felonies, including rape.

The DA’s office says Williams allegedly video recorded some of the attacks and showed them to another underage girl, who was a relative of the victim. Williams also tried to engage in sexual activity with the relative, and she informed one of her parents about the incident.

The juvenile court case was prosecuted by Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney David Newell.

