Caddo DA: Shreveport woman takes plea deal in run-over death of ‘romantic rival’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who ran over a “romantic rival” with an SUV in July 2019 pleaded guilty in court Thursday to manslaughter instead of going to trial later this month.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Shameka Dollzetta Ellis was in court for a hearing in advance of her scheduled September 28 trial when she and her counsel, Mary Harried, offered the guilty plea. Ellis was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 16, 2019 death of LouQuandelyn Hargrove.

The plea was accepted and Ellis was sentenced to 40 years in prison at hard labor by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. The family of the victim was present and in agreement with both the plea and the sentence.

The district attorney’s office says Ellis and Hargrove, who would have marked her 23rd birthday Friday, September 4, were dating the same man and had an altercation in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, at Dudley Drive. Hargrove was pinned under a Ford Expedition driven by Ellis, who was arrested.

Ellis was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Treneisha J. Hill.

