Caddo DA’s office offers programs, not just court, to help kids heading down wrong path

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday’s deadly shootings in southeast Shreveport involved teenagers as young as 13.

“I was horrified,” said Wilbert Pryor, Chief Deputy District Attorney, on his emotions after hearing about the shooting.

“What happened this past Saturday night at Tinseltown has been happening in other parts of town probably for the past two and a half to three years.”

It’s a citywide problem with a potential solution, but parents need to take the first step.

“You don’t have to wait until that child commits a crime. You can ask the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court for help they have a program for ungovernable children,” Pryor said.

The program had more than 260 referrals last year. 160 of the kids successfully completed the program, but 100 did not.

“This program doesn’t automatically put you into the court system,” Pryor said. “They first try to give you services to address what’s going on with the child and counseling. If that doesn’t solve the problem, then you go before a judge and the judge put their foot on the problem and puts you under court orders.”

Leaders are urging both parents and kids to come forward with any information on suspicious behavior.

“Those people are the key to a lot of solving juvenile crimes or finding troubled juveniles. As a parent, you gotta go through your child’s things, go through his backpack. There might be a gun in there,” Pryor said. “Go into his room. You can’t just leave them to the streets.”

For more information about the program, visit the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center website or call 318-226-6772.