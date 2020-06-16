Caddo DA’s program offers non-violent offenders a second chance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office is offering a program to help those with non-violent offenses avoid jail time.

The year-long pre-trial diversion program is specifically tailored to each person, focused on counseling and dealing with first-time, non-violent offenses such as drug possession cases and DWI.

More than 600 people enter into the program a year in hopes of earning a second chance.

“That’s less people in the criminal justice system and we did a survey only 1.7% of people who completed pre-trial diversion have committed crimes further,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Wilber Pryor, who is also over the diversion program.

“Well, it helped me make myself better and get a better job,” said Kenneth Baker, who graduated from the diversion program four years ago. “Talked about being fair and unfair and how to treat people and how to get back on track to help other folks and stuff.”

The DA’s office has also created a juvenile pre-trial diversion program.

