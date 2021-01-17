Caddo deputies investigate Sunday afternoon fatal shooting on I-49 near Gillam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting on Interstate-49 in north Caddo Parish.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Caddo deputies responded to reports of a shooting on I-49 near Gilliam.

When they arrived, deputies found a 41-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are currently conducting interviews with witnesses, but have made no arrests.