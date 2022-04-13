SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly man was stabbed by a female juvenile family member Wednesday morning in south Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a 911 disturbance call around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stagecoach Road. When they arrived on the scene, they learned the victim had been stabbed in the upper body by a juvenile relative. He was taken to the hospital.

The juvenile has been taken into custody for questioning.