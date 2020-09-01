Caddo deputies on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo deputies need your help locating a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, 19-year-old Dalston Scott Mosley is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old man on Saturday during a domestic dispute in north Shreveport.

Mosley, who is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge, is described as a white male, standing 5′, 11″ tall, and weighing 180 lbs. He has dark hair with a receding hairline and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Mosley could be is urged to contact Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Nathan Everett at (318) 584-0216 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

