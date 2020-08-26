Caddo deputy nabs teen suspect who robbed woman at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 17-year-old was captured by a Caddo Parish deputy just minutes after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, K-9 Deputy Justin Dunn was in his patrol car on his way to assist with the execution of a search warrant in Shreveport when he was flagged down by a frantic woman at Alabama St. and Lakeshore Dr.

The woman told Dunn that she and a friend met someone to purchase an X-box when they were robbed at gunpoint. She pointed out the person to Dunn as he ran from the scene.

Dunn chased the suspect in his patrol car as he ran across Lakeshore Dr. and down Kentucky St.

A short time later, Dunn along with his K-9 Samos, caught up with the teenager and arrested him in an alley.

The teen was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

