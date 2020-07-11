Caddo District Court: First jury trial since moratorium results in guilty verdict

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A jury trial in Caddo District Court, the first in several months following a moratorium by the Louisiana Supreme Court, ended with a guilty verdict Friday.

It took a six-person jury only 10 minutes of deliberation to find Jay Dee Dean, 63, of Greenwood, guilty of DWI for a fourth or subsequent offense.

Dean was also convicted of DWI in March 2012, June 2012, April 2017, making this his fourth conviction of felony driving while intoxicated

Dean was arrested September 8, 2019, after the Greenwood Police Department received a call of drunk driving. Upon locating and stopping Dean in his white Ford pickup truck, a half-empty bottle of Wild Irish Rose wine and an open 12-pack of Busch brand beer were found in the center of the inside of the truck.

Although officers observed physical signs of impairment in Dean’s slurred speech, watery and bloodshot eyes, staggering gait and the strong odor of alcohol coming from his person he admitted to drinking, Dean refused to take standard field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test.

Dean, who was defended by John C. Dalton Griffin and Mary Harried of the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s Office, faces from 10-to-30-years in prison, with or without hard labor, with a mandatory two years without parole, probation or suspension of sentence and a $5,000 fine.

He will be sentenced August 18.

Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Senae D. Hall and Charles Parr.

