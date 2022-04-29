CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury has declined to indict suspects in five separate homicide cases presented by prosecutors in its most recent session.

“No true bill” means the grand jury did not find probable cause to continue the case. Because they deliberate and vote in secret, the specific reasons are not typically known publically. In some cases, it can be due to a lack of evidence. In others, the grand jury may decide the circumstances of the case might not warrant felony charges.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, no true bills were returned in the following five homicides cases:

The Grand Jury no-billed Clarence Youngblood Sr. in connection with the July 28, 2021, slaying of Darnell Smith. Smith, 33, was shot and killed outside a home in the 3300 block of West Caperton Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police said he was trespassing outside the home of an elderly couple.

The grand jury no-billed Perry Snow in connection with the March 20, 2021, slaying of Jodeci Fisher. Fisher, 28, was shot in the 900 block of Robinhood Street at the 6000 block of Thornhill Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police gathered information that suggested Fisher was visibly armed with a firearm and showed up at Snow’s home.

The grand jury no-billed Keith Adams in connection with the February 8, 2021, slaying of Nikolas Mason. Mason, 23, was shot dead inside a home in the 6500 block of Henderson Avenue, in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, during an apparent home invasion.

The grand jury no-billed Frankie Tillman in connection with the January 7, 2022, slaying of Jacobe Hayes. Hayes, 22, was shot in the 3100 block of Knight Street and died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The grand jury no-billed William Jordan in connection with the November 28, 2021, slaying of Darren Holmes. Holmes, 44, was shot during a custody exchange in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue and died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The DA’s office says three men were indicted by the grand jury in connection with recent sex crimes, however. True bills were returned, all filed under seal due to the nature of the crimes involved, in its session that concluded on April 29, 2022.

The men indicted, all for first-degree rape and all from Shreveport, are Timmy Lee Kepney, Rory Chevalier Pipkin and Terence Terrell Paschal. Kepney, 61, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center January 18, 2022. Pipkin, 33, was booked into CCC December 30, 2021. Paschal, 36, was booked into CCC April 28, 2021. All remain in custody.