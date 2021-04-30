Caddo Grand Jury indicts four people on murder charges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted four people this week on murder charges.

On Thursday four people were charged with second-degree murder. A fifth person was charged with failure to report a murder and assisting in it after-the-fact.

Jamarzia Devon Leonard, 27, of Shreveport, was charged with the second-degree murder Travante Tramaine Myles. Myles, 28, was killed on Jan. 25, 2021, at a convenience store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Rd.

Ja’len Aldall Jack, 27, and Randy Neal Bedford, 23, both from Shreveport, were indicted for failure to report the Jan. 25, 2021, second-degree murder of Myles by Jamarzia Leonard and assisting Leonard in various ways after that death.

Traveion Tramell Fields, 27, of Bossier City, is charged with the second-degree murder of Alan Wesley Jefferson and the attempted second-degree murder that day of Debra Douglas. Jefferson, 41, was shot in the head on Jan. 17, 2021, by Fields, his nephew, as the two were passengers in a car driven by Douglas, Fields’ grandmother.

Shuntriel Walker Marvett Johnson, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona, is charged with the second-degree murder of Antonio Lee Johnson. On Jan. 4, 2021 Johnson, 38, was shot several times by Johnson, a female acquaintance, as the two argued and fought inside a home on Avon Ave. in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Mawu Demone Goodrum, 47 of Shreveport, is charged with the second-degree murder of Nicholas Kent Sparks, and with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sparks, 25, was shot and killed on Jan. 17, 2021, as he sat in a vehicle outside a home in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Dr.