Caddo Grand Jury returns 10 indictments on rape, murder, and theft charges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has returned 10 true bills on Thursday, including the case against three Shreveport men who were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Green Oaks High School student in August.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Antonio Taylor is charged with first-degree rape.

Kimberly Shawnee Johnson, 40, of Shreveport, is formally charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, in connection with the September 3 slaying of 42-year-old Lemel Taylor. Taylor was stabbed to death in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue. Johnson and the decedent were in a relationship.

Latravian DeAngelo Anderson, 20, Kendrick DeJuan Moore, 29, and Kolby Reshaad Moore, 20, are all formally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August 26 shooting death of 17-year-old Minnion Dewayne Jackson. Jackson was fatally shot while driving near the intersection of I-220 and North Market Street after leaving football practice at Green Oaks High School.

Destene RaShunne Harvey, 28, and Kendrick Moore are formally charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle between September 29 and November 3. Moore is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection with an incident that happened on October 30.

Harvey was charged again with accessory after the fact in connection with second-degree murder between August 26 and November 3 following the slaying of Minnion Jackson.

Latrevius Martin, 23, is formally charged with illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with an incident that happened on August 29.

Contril Donnell Snow, 26, of Shreveport, and 47-year-old Waylin Ray Blanks, are formally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 14 slaying of 33-year-old Vashiloh Cobretti Willis. Willis was shot several times predawn in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport.

The Grand Jury also returned true bills against two people named only as John Doe and Jane Doe, with no other details provided. This was done as these individuals have not yet been apprehended.

The indictments for John Doe and Antonio Taylor have been issued under seal due to the nature of the charges.

The Grand Jury also returned a No True Bill against rapper Michael Lawrence Tyler, who performs and records under the name Mystikal. Tyler was originally arrested and charged in 2017 with first-degree rape.