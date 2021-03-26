Caddo Grand Jury returns 13 indictments for murder, sex crimes

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has returned 13 indictments for murder and sex crimes.

There were seven returns for second-degree murders in the parish, one for obstruction of justice, one for aggravated criminal damage to property incorporated into a multi-offender murder indictment and five sealed indictments for sex crimes:

TraDavion Danthony Hughes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Eric Brownlee Jr. Brownlee, 22, was shot and killed on Dec. 6, 2020, in the 4000 block of Jewella Ave.

Joshua James Parks, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Edward Lattin. Lattin, 34, was shot multiple times on Dec. 18, 2020, in the 2800 block of DeSoto St.

Shonda Cameron Walker, 35, and Ricky Ray Rios, 43, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Travis Smiley. Smiley, 37, was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2020, in the 3600 block of Colquitt Rd.

Jayron Tyquin Kelly, 20, Christian Allen Gandy, 19, and Torenzo Bunnery, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Terrance Washington, and with aggravated criminal damage to property, 6111 Lexington Ave., on the same date. Washington, 20, was shot and killed on Nov. 29, 2020, at a home on Lexington Ave.

Desmond Lattimer Johnson, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Reginald Lenard Young. Young, 52, was shot on Dec. 15, 2020, in the 300 block of Jordan St.

Devoris Antonio Hardy, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jacoby Ware. Ware, 24, was shot multiple times on Dec. 6, 2020, in the 7000 block of Pines Rd.

Derek Barrington Gore, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jessie Gobert Jr. Gobert, 54, was shot and beaten on Aug. 10, 2020, in the 3300 block of West 70th St.

Gore was also charged, along with Jeffrey Randall Howell, 41, in connection with obstruction of justice in connection with actions subsequent to the Aug. 10, 2020 death, and continuing through Aug. 18, 2020.

Ashley Romans, no age available, is charged as accessory after-the-fact in connection with a first-degree rape.

Jacob Farnell, no age available, is charged with first-degree rape and sexual battery.

Orlanda Harvey, no age available, is charged with aggravated rape.

Chad Dorsey, no age available, is charged with first-degree rape.

Dajayzeius Kennedy, no age available, is charged with first-degree rape.

The indictments of Romans, Farnell, Harvey, Dorsey, and Kennedy are sealed, with no further details regarding their cases available.