Caddo grand jury returns four murder, three rape indictments

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury on Tuesday handed down eight indictments that include:
Jhdarian Martin, 17, and Tramaine Mandigo, 18, both of Shreveport, were indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Zyon Adams, 22, on May 18. They also were indicted for attempted second-degree murder in an attack on Rosalind McKnight and a 17-year-old victim identified only as “M.M.” and for aggravated criminal damage to property.
Jhdarian Martin was indicted separately for the second-degree murder of Carlos Daniels Jr., 16, on May 28.
Benjamin Devonte Franklin of Shreveport, 23, was indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shameika D. Robison, 28.
Charles W. Clayton of Waskom, Texas, 64, was indicted for aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. This indictment was issued under seal.
Parrish Lynn Bernard of Shreveport, 50, was indicted for first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.
Justin Wayne Medlin of Bossier City, 29, was also indicted for first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.
Jeremy Walker of Shreveport, 35, was indicted on two counts of first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.
All seven indicted suspects are being held at the Bossier Parish Maximum facility awaiting trial and all face mandatory life sentences if they are convicted.
