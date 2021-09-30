Caddo grand jury returns four murder, three rape indictments

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury on Tuesday handed down eight indictments that include:

Jhdarian Martin, 17, and Tramaine Mandigo, 18, both of Shreveport, were indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Zyon Adams, 22, on May 18. They also were indicted for attempted second-degree murder in an attack on Rosalind McKnight and a 17-year-old victim identified only as “M.M.” and for aggravated criminal damage to property.

Jhdarian Martin was indicted separately for the second-degree murder of Carlos Daniels Jr., 16, on May 28.

Parrish Lynn Bernard of Shreveport, 50, was indicted for first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Wayne Medlin of Bossier City, 29, was also indicted for first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Walker of Shreveport, 35, was indicted on two counts of first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Charles W. Clayton of Waskom, Texas, 64, was indicted for aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. This indictment was issued under seal. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Benjamin Devonte Franklin of Shreveport, 23, was indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shameika D. Robison, 28. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

All seven indicted suspects are being held at the Bossier Parish Maximum facility awaiting trial and all face mandatory life sentences if they are convicted.