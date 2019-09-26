Caddo grand jury returns seven indictments

CADDO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The grand jury of Caddo Parish returned seven indictments on Thursday, September 26.

The accused suspects are all residents of Shreveport and are in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center. The accused have been charged with second- degree murder, accessory to murder, or rape and sexual battery.

The murder indictments were returned for:

Kevin Tramell Gaines Jr., 19, in connection with the June 2, 2019, slaying of Rachard Gross. Gross, 25, was shot numerous times in the 9000 block of Blom Boulevard in Southern Hills following an argument.

Ledarron Demarion Carter, 26, in connection with the June 12, 2019, slaying of Deverous D. Holden. Holden, 25, was shot on Stoner Avenue in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Tamara Ann Baker, 23, accessory after-the-fact for second-degree murder, in connection with the June 12, 2019, slaying of Deverous D. Holden, alleged to have been committed by Ledarron Demarion Carter.

Michael Jerred Gentry, 32, in connection with the June 22, 2019, slaying of Antonio Williams. Williams, 52, a Postal Service delivery worker, was shot and killed as he walked his route in the South Highlands neighborhood.

Cadarius Darnell Brantley, 29, in connection with the June 12, 2019, slaying of Derek White. White, 34, was shot several times in the 3600 block of Jackson Street, in the Queensborough neighborhood.



The sex crimes and their alleged perpetrators, for which true bills were returned, are:

Gregory Earl Smith, 30, charged with first-degree rape and sexual battery.

Anthony Curtis Samuel, 49, charged with first-degree rape.

