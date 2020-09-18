Caddo Grand Jury returns true bill in case against Shreveport teen arrested in deadly hotel shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has returned a true bill in the case against a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man at a Shreveport hotel.

On Friday, Sept. 18 a true bill was returned in the case against Derion Jamison for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, in connection with the July 19 slaying of Ha’Shoun Collins and the attempted slayings of Traveon Webster and Quantarius Collins at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Hotel.

U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took Jamison into custody last month after receiving a tip from Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers.

True bills were also returned in the following cases:

State v. Christopher Cortez McLemore, 31, of Shreveport, first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal due to the nature of the crime involved.

State v. Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 31, of Sibley, second-degree murder, in connection with the June 4, 2020, slaying of Jasper Corneil Martin III.

