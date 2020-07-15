Caddo judge sets aside Shreveport Councilwoman’s DWI conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTALKMSS) – A Caddo District Judge on Monday set aside the February conviction of a Shreveport City Council member, who in February pleaded guilty to DWI, first offense.

Levette Fuller, who represents District B on the Shreveport City Council, was arrested and originally charged with driving while intoxicated and texting while driving after she crashed into a parked car while rounding a curve in the in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019.

But, when she was formally charged in August 2019, the district attorney charged her with DWI-first offense and reckless operation of a vehicle, both misdemeanors.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Fuller pleaded guilty to the DWI charge and in exchange, the DA dismissed the reckless operation charge.

Judge Ramona Emanuel, who presided over Fuller’s case, sentenced her to six months in jail, which was suspended, six months supervised probation and between 32 and 48 hours of community service, attend a driver improvement, substance abuse program and pay court costs and a $300 fine.

She completed all the requirements before the six months was completed (August 18, 2020), so on June 19, Fuller’s lawyer, Christopher Hatch, filed a “Motion to set aside Fuller’s conviction and dismiss prosecution pursuant to Article 894.”

Louisiana’s Code of Criminal Procedure Article 894 allows a judge to set aside the conviction of a first-time offender, dismiss the prosecution, which has the same effect as an acquittal.

In the motion, Hatch asked the Court to terminate Fuller’s probation early, clearing the way for her conviction to be set aside.

On Monday, Fuller did not come to court, but Hatch was there to argue the motion, which Emanuel approved.

