CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, a man convicted of raping two children in 2020 had his sentence of life in prison without parole reinstated.

Pernell Antonio Raphiel Washington was unanimously convicted in 2020 for the aggravated rape of a child who was 5 and 10 years old at the time. He received a life sentence without the benefit of parole. He was also convicted of the third-degree rape of a 14-year-old and was sentenced to 25 years of hard labor without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence to be served concurrently with the life sentence.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals amended his life sentence to allow Washington eligibility for parole because he was a juvenile when some of the crimes were committed. The Caddo Parish District Attorney urged the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the decision.

Tuesday’s decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court means Washington will no longer be eligible for parole.