CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parents of four Caddo Parish Public School students are sought by the Caddo Parish District Attorney to answer for their children’s excessive absences during the 2021-22 school year.

Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Natalie Howell issued a bench warrant on Wednesday after the parents failed to appear for a contempt of court hearing before her. At the hearing, Howell was going to determine what action to take after the parents failed to comply with a previous court order to get their children in school or to meet the requirements from the court’s truancy probation officer.

“Non-compliance by parents with efforts to get children in school will not be tolerated,” Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart said.

The parents and related cases are below:

Mother of a Fair Park Middle School student, 33-year-old Brittany Johnson of the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue, Shreveport. Johnson skipped a ruling to show cause on why the court should not hold her in contempt for missing the court-ordered conference with the truancy officer. Her child missed 111 days of school.

Mother of a Caddo Heights Elementary student, 34-year-old Nina Thomas of the 200 block of Brookbrair Drive, Shreveport. Thomas, also missed a scheduled ruling on contempt of court for disregarding the court-ordered meeting with the truancy officer. Her child missed 85 days of school.

The mother of two Northside Elementary students, 38-year-old Ashley Green of the 2000 block of North Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, also missed court and court-ordered meetings with truancy officers for both children. One child missed 27 days of school; the other missed 26.

These children have had previous court interactions as truants. Still, the parents have refused to comply with school board officials and truancy prevention volunteers in getting the children to school. When found, all will be jailed pending further legal actions.