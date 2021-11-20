Caddo Parish: Arkansas man faces mandatory life sentence after child rape conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury on Friday found an Arkansas man guilty of raping a female relative younger than the age of 13 in Caddo Parish.

It took the six-man six-woman jury only 45 minutes of deliberation to bring back the guilty verdict against 60-year-old Greg Alan Salard of Mountain View, Ark., who was charged with first-degree rape.

After weighing the evidence presented during the trial, the jury determined that between the years 2004 and 2005, while a resident of Caddo Parish, Salad raped the child.

Salard has prior convictions in 2016 for sexual exploitation of a child and distribution and receipt of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska.

Punishment for first-degree rape is life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Bill Edwards and Mekisha Smith Creal, while Alan Golden served as defense attorney.