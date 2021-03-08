Caddo Parish Coroner identifies woman fatally shot in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman who was fatally shot in the Martin Luther King neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 39-year-old Kellee C. Grant of Shreveport.

According to SPD, officers responding to reports of a shooting found Grant’s body on the side of the road on 7th St. at David Raines Rd. area shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 48-year-old Gilbert Fullerwood Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Grant.