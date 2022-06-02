SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve at least 15 years in prison without parole after being convicted of multiple drug and weapons charges.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney says 31-year-old Jeremy Rainey was found guilty on December 13, 2021, of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 5, 2021, Rainey was arrested when Shreveport Police Officers saw him unconscious behind the wheel of a car stopped at a green light at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Murphy Street. When officers attempted to wake Rainey, they saw a rifle stock between his right leg and the car’s center console.

When officers woke Rainey, they ordered him to put his car in park and produce identification. Officers saw another weapon in the vehicle as Rainey retrieved his identification, a handgun, and a baggie containing what appeared to be marijuana. When officers searched the car and Rainey, they found $4,301.50, 10 baggies of marijuana, four baggies of cocaine, eight baggies of crystal methamphetamine, and 31 methamphetamine tablets in three baggies, packaging material, and digital scales.

Rainey was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug possession charges and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of CDS. On the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Rainey was sentenced to 15 years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The district attorney’s office noted that Rainey’s criminal history includes six prior felony convictions. He was on parole at the time of his arrest in April on these charges.