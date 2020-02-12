Caddo Parish grand jury delivers three indictments

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury handed up three indictments on Feb. 11, 2020.

Ta’darious Terrell Upshaw, 19, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Kynsley Robinson and assault by drive-by shooting in connection with a rifle attack on Roderick Robinson, on or about Nov. 15-16, 2019.

Cadon Rayvon Lafitte, 16, of Shreveport, was charged with armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred Feb. 2, 2020, involving a robbery, at gunpoint, of Conner Lee on the Centenary College campus.

Quinton Carmack Jones, 51, of Shreveport, was charged with two counts of aggravated rape for acts that occurred over a period of several years, 2000-2006. Due to the nature of the offenses with which he is charged, the indictment was issued under seal and no further details are available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.