Caddo Parish grand jury returns seven indictments in Shreveport homicides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury on Monday returned seven indictments related to four homicides, three of which took place in February and one in May.

The indicted individuals and the charges listed are:

Gregory Earl Jones, 38, charged with the Feb. 16, 2020, second-degree murder of Tasha Mayberry, and two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer; and Tristan Mayberry, 28, charged with accessory after-the-fact to the second-degree murder of Tasha Mayberry

Traveon Cannon, 20, and Kasey Howard, 22, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 5, 2020, slaying of Jaderris Montreal Taylor;

Daniel Haire, 24, charged with the February 2020 slaying of Rodney Nordby, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and Dillon Brown, 28, charged with accessory after-the-fact in connection with the Nordby slaying, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and

Rotrick Deon Ivory, 30, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 8, 2018, slaying of Michael Smith, and aggravated battery.





(r-l) Gregory Jones, Tristan Mayberry, Traveon Cannon, Kasey Howard and Dillon Brown



Rotrick Ivory

