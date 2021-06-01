Caddo Parish high school teacher arrested on multiple counts of sex crimes with juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish teacher is behind bars, charged with two counts of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and 60 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Seth Connor Dubois, 38, a Math and physics teacher at Captain Shreve High School, was taken into custody by Louisiana State Police and booked into Caddo Correctional Center around 11:16 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU), the investigation began in March, after they received a complaint advising that Dubois was speaking in a sexual manner and sending nude images to an individual that he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

During the course of the investigation, Dubois initiated several separate online conversations with undercover SVU Troopers and utilized sexually explicit language. During these conversations, he continued to believe that he was communicating with a 15-year-old child.

As a result of the investigation and information they gathered, LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Dubois and a search warrant for his residence.

According to a spokesperson at Caddo Parish School Board, Captain Shreve was not alerted to an investigation involving Dubois prior to his arrest, which suggests the charges do not involve students at the school. Usually, if the actions of a teacher involve a student, the system is made aware of it when the investigation is complete.

On Tuesday afternoon, Caddo Parish Schools released the following statement:

“Caddo Schools has been made aware of the arrest of a teacher at a high school in our district following an investigation with Louisiana State Police. LSP states the arrest is involving an online sting. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the district will work closely with law enforcement in cooperation with any internal investigation. It is the district’s policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring. A background check was conducted for this individual and no criminal history was found.

The safety of students remains our top priority and Caddo will aggressively continue to train staff in ways to spot potential misconduct and encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated.”