CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate who has been awaiting trial at Caddo Correctional Center for three years has been arrested after attacking deputies at the jail for the third time, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to CPSO, 25-year-old Willie Lee Rochelle IV is charged with felony battery of a deputy after punching two members of CCC’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when ERT security deputies were called to CCC’s Segregation Unit to help control Rochelle who was beating and banging on a cell door. While deputies worked to get Rochelle to cooperate, Rochelle punched Dep. Kaylee Fertal and Dep. Brian Riley. After a struggle, Rochelle was eventually handcuffed and taken to the jail’s medical unit for assessment.

As a result of the attack, Dep. Fertal suffered from cuts and bone fractures. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

In a statement released Monday detailing the incident and arrest, Sheriff Prator said this latest violent incident is just one example of the hostile conditions CPSO deputies have been subjected to as more and more violent criminals remain at CCC due to delay after delay.

“Three years awaiting trial is ridiculous,” Prator said. “If we expect to curb the violence in Shreveport, then those responsible must be arrested and brought to trial. It is well-established that to deter crime the punishment must be swift and certain. Law enforcement is doing its job by making arrests, but between dismissals and delays there is nothing swift or certain about justice in Caddo Parish.”

The sheriff’s office says the number of inmates awaiting trial at CCC has grown to 1,079, surpassing the total capacity of the jail which was designed to house 1,070 inmates. At the same time, the total number of bookings is down compared to previous years.

Rochelle has been in CCC since February 11, 2019, charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting at a west Shreveport Liquor store that left one person critically wounded. He also has charges of attempted armed robbery and second-degree battery stemming from 2017 for which he has never been tried, and the sheriff’s office says Rochelle has been in and out of jail for previous felonies since 2014.

Prator says this is the third incident of Rochelle attacking and injuring deputies. He has been charged with felony battery of the deputies on each occasion.