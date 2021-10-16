Caddo Parish jury brings back split verdict in six-year-old hit-and-run case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Jury on Wednesday found a Bossier City woman guilty of obstruction of justice, but not guilty of hit-and-run driving in a 2015 fatal accident in Cedar Grove.

In May 2018, Emily Renee Fields, 32, was charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of hit-and-run driving in a 2015 fatal accident in Cedar Grove.

It took a four-man, two-woman jury a little more than an hour of deliberation before bringing back the split verdict.

On Oct. 4, 2015, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of East 76th Street and Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Although the driver left the scene, black car parts were recovered there.

Shreveport Police were able to determine the make and model of the car from the parts at the scene and issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for a black Honda with damage to its passenger side.

Later on, Fields was captured on video at a local glass repair shop having the windshield of a black Honda replaced. A male who accompanied her to the glass shop was interviewed by Shreveport Police, who learned she had purchased replacement mirrors, headlights and had the car painted as well.

The North Louisiana Crime Lab determined the paint on the parts left at the scene matched the paint on the car that the defendant had repaired. Jurors determined that Shields knew the car was involved in a fatal accident and had altered and tampered with the evidence, thereby hindering the investigation.

Shields, who faces up to five years in prison, is on Caddo District Judge Don Hathaway’s Oct. 27 docket for sentencing.

Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Jason Waltman. Fields was defended by Joel Pearce.