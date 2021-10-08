Caddo Parish Juvenile Justice Center nears capacity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Juvenile Justice Center says they are close to capacity, but they are not overpopulated yet.

The total bed capacity at the center is twenty-four, as of Friday afternoon, they are at twenty-one.

The center is known for holding children for pending trial, and that in juvenile is thirty days for non-violent offenders and sixty days for violent.

The average length to stay at the center is only fifteen days.

“We are seeing a recent uptick in violent crime, but for charges like that murder, armed robbery they can be transferred at 15, 16, 17, that’s what we have now,” says Clay Walker, Caddo’s Director of Juvenile Services. “They are transferred to adult court. So, they are here at the juvenile detention center for about two weeks, and then their cases transition to district court, and they physically transition to CCC.”

Currently, the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC), has twelve children who are being tried as adults.

To reduce capacity, sometimes the center will release a juvenile who is not believed to be a danger to the community so they can hold those who are. This allows the center to monitor who comes in and who stays.

The judge makes the final decision on that, says Walker.

“If they are ordered to do two weeks of community service. and they don’t do it, they don’t show, they may be here for the two weeks as punishment for not doing the community service. If an accused murder came in they would release the community service kid.”

He says the child would then finish their community service at a later time.