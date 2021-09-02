Caddo Parish man accused of sexually abusing children since the 1980s is now behind bars

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man accused of sexually abusing multiple children as far back as the 1980s now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Clemon R. Hanson Sr., of the 4800 block of Mansfield Rd. in Keithville, was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force after a warrant for his arrest was obtained by CSPO detectives.

Hanson is accused of the following crimes:

Forcing a juvenile to watch pornography with him this past July

Forcing a juvenile to have sex with him when he was 19 and the victim was 12

Molesting a juvenile on multiple occasions over a two-year period beginning when the victim was six and he was 40

Hanson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond has been set at $900,000.

CPSO detectives believe Hanson may have also committed crimes against children in other parishes.

The investigation involving Hanson is ongoing. If you have information about this case please contact Det. Ardoin at (318) 681-0700.