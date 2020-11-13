Caddo Parish man arrested after drugs discovered in his home

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man was arrested after authorities allegedly found drugs inside of his home.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department, 40-year-old Rickey Easter was taken into custody on Oct. 27 by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

While executing a search warrant at Easter’s home, agents said he disposed of evidence, including marijuana and methamphetamine.

Agents were able to recover a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine, a digital scale, packing materials, two dosage units of methamphetamine tablets, three dosage units of Lortabs, and more than $8,500 in cash.

Easter was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule II methamphetamine tablets, possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, and possession of schedule II Lortabs.