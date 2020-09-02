Caddo Parish man arrested for carrying gun on school campus

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man has been arrested for carrying a gun on a high school campus.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, 23-year-old Marcus Douglas, of Vivian, was charged with carrying a firearm on school property and illegal carrying of weapons.

A School Resource Officer at North Caddo High School, noticed Douglas walking on school property with a bulge under his shirt.

The SRO approached Douglas and found a handgun concealed near his waistband. He was allegedly cutting across school property as a short cut to a neighboring apartment complex.

Douglas was taken into custody and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.