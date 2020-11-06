Caddo Parish man arrested on gun charge

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Vivian man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots at another man’s vehicle following an argument.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday Roderick Dewayne Washington turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Washington is accused of firing multiple gunshots at Ricky Easter’s vehicle after a dispute in the 300 block of East Missouri back on Nov. 1.

A neighbor’s garage at 224 East Missouri was hit once by the gunfire. There were no injuries.

