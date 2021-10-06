Caddo Parish man arrested on multiple charges after early morning stand-off

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man has been arrested on multiple charges following an hours-long stand-off with deputies.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Larry Murray, of Keithville, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened to harm his family after sending them a picture of a magazine and ammunition on social media.

CPSO deputies responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. and found the family unharmed. They then made their way to Murray’s home in the 6500 block of Caspiana Lane where he refused to come out and threatened to harm himself.

CPSO Special Response Team and negotiators were called in an effort to get Murray to come out of the home. Nearby houses were evacuated and streets in the area were closed off during the incident.

Several hours later, negotiators were able to convince Murray to surrender. He was impacted with less than lethal rounds to gain compliance.

Murray will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with cyberstalking and resisting. Additional charges are pending.