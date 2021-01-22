Caddo Parish man behind bars for allegedly raping a child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man accused of sexually assaulting a child now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old David Wayne Chriss, Sr., of Vivian, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.

On Thursday Chriss was taken into custody by CPSO deputies in the 10,000 block of Vivian Airport Rd.

Chriss was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for First Degree Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Bond on the rape charge has not yet been set. Total bond on the other charges was set at $150,000.