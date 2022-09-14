CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a man who was on trial for violating a protective order and possession of drugs.

A jury found 59-year-old Jimmy Kuykendall guilty on Wednesday of his third offense of violating a protective order and possessing methamphetamine.

Kuykendall had two previous arrests for violation of a protective order; the first on July 23, 2021 while his second violation came on October 19, 2021.

The third violation happened on January 23, 2022, when Kuykendall was parked outside a home in the 8500 block of U.S. Highway 79 in Greenwood. That location was the home of a female acquaintance with a standing protective order against Kuykendall.

The victim reported seeing Kuykendall in her driveway. She also told police that she had received a voicemail from him that day.

When officers arrived, Kuykendall was still in front of the home. They found a glass smoking pipe commonly used for drugs and a baggie that police suspect contained methamphetamine from Kuykendall’s pocket. Officers also found a cigarette pack that included what they believed to be methamphetamine from Kuykendall’s car. He was arrested and charged with drug possession and his third protective order violation.

Kuykendall faces imprisonment of 14 days to two years and a fine of up to $1,000 for conviction of the third protective order violation. On the drug conviction, Kuykendall faces one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing for Kuykendall will for October 21.