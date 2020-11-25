Caddo Parish man jailed for lewd acts against home health care nurses

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man has been arrested for committing lewd acts against two home health care nurses.

Andrew Moore, 39, of Vivian, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred on separate occasions at a home on West Mississippi Ave. where the nurses were treating a resident. Moore did not live at the home but sometimes visits there.

The first offense occurred in October when a nurse arrived at the house. She was outside when Moore stepped into her view and committed a lewd act in front of her.

In November, a different nurse visited the home and was touched inappropriately by Moore, according to a detective who investigated the case.

Moore was previously convicted as a sex offender but had not kept his record of residence current.