Caddo Parish man jailed for sending nude photos to young girls on social media

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish man accused of sending nude pictures to young girls on Facebook is in jail facing multiple charges.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Terry Lynn Cook, Jr., of Ringgold, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the CPSO Cyber Crimes and Juvenile divisions.

Cook allegedly used a social media account under a woman’s identity to share nude images of her without her knowledge to multiple people through Facebook Messenger. Some of the people who received the images to young girls.

CPSO detectives said Cook is also accused of using the same account to have inappropriate conversations and send lewd images of himself to young girls. He also posed as the woman on the social media account to receive sexually lewd images of minors.

Cook was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles, two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, two counts of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and 52 counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image.

Bond for Cook has been set at $180,000.